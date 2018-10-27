Security Will Be Increased @ Stonebwoy Concert – Police

Stonebwoy

Security will be increased for the highly-anticipated Stonebwoy's concert dubbed 'Ashaiman To Da World Concert', which will take place today at the Saka Saka Park at Asahaiman.

The announcement comes in the wake of an alleged knife attack on Dr. Louisa Satekla, wife of the award-winning dancehall/ reggae musician, at last year's event which attracted over 30,000 music fans.

Reports indicate that a tent housing performing artistes and VIP guests was slit, injuring Stonebwoy's wife.

The Crime Officer of the Ashaiman District Police headquarters, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) George Antwi-Tanoh, told BEATWAVES in an interview that over 100 police personnel will be deployed to provide protection at the event.

According to him, heightened security at the concert in the cosmopolitan area should be expected.

He said that there will be additional security checks and everyone will be searched on that day, adding that armed police will also attend the much anticipated event.

The crime officer indicated that police will bolster venue security throughout after the last experience.

“Attendees are more likely to see armed police on guard outside and around the concert. Officers may be present at many smaller corners that may not have previously had police protection. The will also see high-visibility police patrolling, including officers carrying weapons.

“In a big event this weekend, you will see enhanced security. So when you come to the bus depots where you get on to get your bus to the event, be prepared to be searched. Please get there early and be aware there will be an increased security operation in place. Likewise, when you get to the event itself, there will be searching and an increased police presence,” he added.

The concert, like the previous events, will see a lot of music fans in attendance, with spectacular performances from a tall list of high-profile artistes on the bill.

From Vincent Kubi, Ashaiman