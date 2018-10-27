I’m Fearless – Shatta Michy

Diamond Michelle Gbagonah better known as Shatta Michy says fear is just a “state of the mind” and individuals must learn to overcome it.

In her estimation, a lot of people have lost grand opportunities because of fear and other illusions in their minds.

“Fear is just an illusion. It’s all in your mind, your imagination. There’s nothing really holding you down sister. Don’t be afraid to be yourself , to love yourself, to dream big, to be ambitious but most of all don’t be afraid to TRY..,” she said in a post on Instagram.

She charged individuals to forget about failure and push on to achieve greater things as each failure is a learning curve.

“Even if u fail the 1st time, u tried. We fall to learn & move on to greater heights,” she added.

See her post here.

