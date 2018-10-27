Red Magic: Miss Malaika Queens Stun In Red!

Red looks great on women of all complexions. Because it’s striking on first look it becomes a preferred choice for dinner, events or a date.

Miss Malaika Queens rocked red outfits for a photoshoot and stopped the clock with each pose.

The queens would slug it out on Saturday, 3rd November, 2018, for the ultimate prize of cash, car and crown.

See the queens glow in red ahead of the grand finale of Miss Malaika Ghana 2018 at the National Theater.