Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth Speaks On New Artiste Who Bears His Name

Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame, has finally spoken about another artiste who bears his name.

Ahkan who until the formation of the Ruff n Smooth group with Bullet was called Osrane, has said that it is quite interesting that someone would choose his name.

But there is a new artiste called Akan (without an ‘h’) who is also making waves with his music. His ‘Me Sika Aduro’ song is the toast of most radio DJs and music fans.

Even though, their names are spelt quite differently, they have the same pronunciation.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Celebrity Radar on Citi 97.3 FM, the ‘Amina’ singer intimated that if he were an up and coming artiste, he would not choose a name that has already been used by another person.

“I don’t know much about the artiste. I haven’t heard any of his songs but I have a couple of people who told me about this new artiste in Ghana having the same name as mine with different spellings. But if I

was me as a new artiste I wouldn’t have chosen it especially knowing that there is somebody in the game who bares that name,” he said.

Akan of ‘Me Sika Aduro’ fame

His latest single titled ‘Man Dey Hustle’ talks about how rich people ignore the needy.

In the song which features DJ Vyrusky and Sheddy, he also emphasises the need for all to enjoy some amount of wealth.

Akhan formed the Ruff N Smooth duo with Bullet (Ricky Nana Agyemang) after they had earlier tested the waters as individual artistes.

Prior to the alliance, Bullet was formerly known as Etuo Aboba (meaning ‘Bullet’) and Akhan known as Osrane (meaning ‘Moon’).

'Swagger' was their breakthrough song. Other songs like 'Sex Machine', 'Azingele,' 'Dance for Me,'and 'Naija Baby' also catapulted them into stardom.

Watch 'Man Dey Hustle' by Akhan below

