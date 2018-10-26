Maccasio Reveals He Is Planning A Show With Fancy Gadam Soon

Even though both artists are known as keen rivals in the Entertainment/Showbiz industry, the duo remain the biggest Northern Music exports to have emerged from the North.

With a huge fan base in both camps (69 Fans & Gadam Nationals) across the country, Maccasio and Fancy have been consistent ever since they became mainstream acts in 2016 but have never collaborated nor share same stage for an event.

Maccasio and Fancy Gadam have also dominated the music space in the Northern Region and have extended their works nationwide amid the rivalry and controversies of who is the ‘King of Northern Music” over the past few years.

Of course they’ve made serious cash from music including ambassadorial deals with other brands.

Again, both have won numerous national awards and recognitions at various prestigious award schemes in the country, as well as staging mega shows in Tamale, Accra, Kumasi and other parts of the country attracting massive patrons on all occasions.

The 69 Boss and Zola rap King disclosed on RythemzLive on GHOne TV today, (Friday), that he is working behind the scenes with his counterpart, Fancy Gadam for a mage musical concert earlier next year (2019).

He was quizzed as to whether he’ll have Fancy Gadam turnout on stage on Sunday at Bokum Boxing Arena for his much anticipated ‘Total Shutdown’ concert.

The “Bohasi” hitmaker responded saying that Fancy Gadam will be available for the concert due to his schedules elsewhere.

“He’s my brother and I know he is currently busy doing other things at the moment.”

He continued that “We are actually planning to do a show together next year in January,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Maccasio is storming Ashiaman this even omg to interact with fans and music lovers in the ahead of the “Total Shutdown” on Sunday.