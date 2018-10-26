Sarkodie Begged Me To Produce Him – Shatta Wale

Ghanaian dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has described rapper Sarkodie as a "small boy" who just came into the music game.

According to the “Gringo” music fame, Sarkodie is a hypocrite who can’t even buy himself a car but always claims to the boss.

He said on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show on Friday that he is surprised Sarkodie has forgotten days when he begged him to produce some songs for him when he (Sarkodie) was an up and coming artiste.

“Sarkodie is a small boy; he is my junior when it comes to music. He has told me to produce him before. He has forgotten and thinks I am his colleague. Now he wants to act like a grown man…”

“if you cannot afford your own car. You are driving somebody’s car. They bring cars to you, you just drive, they sell it then you drive another car and always you don’t have a number plate”.