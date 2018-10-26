Shatta Wale Unleashes Hell On Sarkodie

Self-acclaimed dancehall king, Shatta Wale, has launched fresh attacks on rapper Sarkodie describing him as “small boy” who can’t even buy a car.

According to the “Freedom” hitmaker when he started music as “Bandana” Sarkodie was not in the game, but he now claims to be the boss.

He further revealed that, back in the days Sarkodie even begged him (Shatta Wale) to produce him. He has forgotten and now thinks he’s grown.

“Sarkodie is a small boy for me; he’s my junior when it comes to music. He asked me to produce him back then; [that was] ‘Bandana’ days when he was hustling. So, I think he has forgotten, he feels I am his colleague now because I look younger than him now. I knew him when he was upcoming, but right now he feels he has grown”.

“He is so hypocritical that when he comes on the radio he wants to keep that fame. Fame comes with a lot of egos but I don’t have that ego… I don’t want to fake my life. I believe they are faking and the kind of attitude they are showing, is going to worry the next generation,” he added, in an interview on Accra-based Joy FM on Friday, 26 October 2018.

“In the history of Ghana, no artiste has come up like me. Ghanaians should appreciate it and just support it,” he added.

“if you cannot afford your own car. You are driving somebody's car. They bring cars to you, you just drive, they sell it then you drive another car and always you don't have a number plate".