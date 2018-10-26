Phrame GH to Soon Release ‘AMEN’ Video off His BRENYA Album

Phrame GH a bourgeoning rapper from Darkuman, Accra is set to release visuals for one of his tracks ‘Amen’ off his Brenya Album. The Album which was released on August 2018 is an exciting album consisting of more than ten enjoyable tracks and it is growing in popularity on social media. The album featured some artistes such as Nuel Triumph, Sena Huks, Renner and FimFim The Rapperman.

Amen, a track featuring Kingprinz and produced by Gidi Siq beats appears to be a growing street anthem necessitating a video for the fans. Phrame GH is very confident in his Brenya album and strongly believes that the album will improve his standing in the Ghanaian music industry. The album contains other top notch tracks such as Brenya, Julie, Obaaa, Revolution, Rasta Love, Next Time and many more.

Brenya can be listened to or purchased on all digital stores and Phrame GH’s Youtube channel which can be accessed via: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMbtKius0S1FIYnJ43gp8iQ .