Caroline Simpson Fires Nana Addo Over “Poor Leadership”

TV and radio presenter, Caroline Simpson, has stated that even though she voted for the NPP government during the 2016 elections she has regretted her decision.

According to her, she had high hopes for the Nana Addo led admiration. I was hoping they would change the state of affairs for the better but it seems things have changed to the worse since he came into power.

The TV star who could not hide her anger continued that she is highly disappointed in the NPP government and unless he (Akufo-Addo) changes his style of governance he will lose miserably in the upcoming 2020 elections.

She revealed this while speaking in an interview with Zionfelix in Dubai.

“I’m so mad, I will rate Akufo- Addo’s government 2 over 100 and I don’t even know what I’m mad about. It’s as if everything is not working.

“He promised to change things for the better and we know it will take time for things to change but this one it’s worse, these politicians just come and talk but we see no change.

“Things are hard to the point that even people I used to call for help now don’t pick-up my calls again; that’s how you know things are hard,” she said.

See video here:

