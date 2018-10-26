Stonebwoy Angry Over Reportage On Album Release On ITunes

Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, widely known as Stonebwoy has denied reports that he is changing the release date of his (E.O.M) album on ITunes music store.

His comment comes after reports making rounds suggested that, he (Stonebwoy) and his management have changed the date of the release of his Epistle of Mama album and also removed his banger “Most Original” which features Grammy award-winning artiste Sean Paul from his album, leaving 23 tracks.

However, the Bawasaba music fame has expressed disgust at some bloggers for reporting lies about him.

The music icon who seems furious after the report has quizzed why some journalist try hard to destroy ones hard won reputation.

His post read “Someone just sent me this from abroad. U can Imagine How We Are Perceived Out deh Globally.Everyday “SENSELESS” Headlines.Empty Content. WHY? We Won’t Get anywhere with this. Bloggers/Writers aren’t We Too Blessed And Smart To Be Acting Dumb. WhenTheWiseKeepMuteFoolsMultiply.