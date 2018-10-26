Article Wan,Patapaa,Praye Honeho, Medikal And Others to Storm South Africa For Ghana Music Awards

With just a few days to the maiden edition of Ghana Music Awards South-Africa, some top Ghanaian musicians including industry personalities have started posting videos of endorsements on their timelines urging their fans to meet them at the Ebony Lounge on 3rd November in Pretoria as they prepare to give them a day to remember.

Notable among those musicians are Article Wan, Medikal , Praye Honeho, Quata Budukusu, Late Ebony’s father, Maccacio, KK Fosu, episode, Patapaa among others.

From the international side South African celebrated Musician and 2017 Black Entertainment Television Awards nominee Queen of Gqom Babes Wodumoalso, Tamara Dey have all been captured in a video highly urging fans to attend the event.

According to the organizers, there will be a lot of surprises from Nigeria, Ghana, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

“It is not just going to be a night to just promote Ghanaian music but also will give the platform to Ghanaian musicians to meet and associate with other top music makers from other countries“ the C.E.O of the awards Madam Nana Grace Fosu Seaworyeh said.

Ghana Music Awards South Africa is a major yearly music festival of the Ghanaian community-based in South Africa.

The aim is to celebrate and award individuals and corporate excellence within the entertainment industry amongst the Ghanaian Community in South Africa.

