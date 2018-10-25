Trade Ministry Adopts Okyeame Kwame’s ‘Made In Ghana’ Song For Campaign

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has adopted Okyeame Kwame's latest song, 'Made in Ghana' as its theme song.

In a letter written to the versatile rapper, the Ministry also indicated that they have accepted to co-operate with him to promote the Made-in-Ghana agenda.

"The Ministry wants to commend you for your initiative to promote the Made in Ghana (MIG) products and services and would be pleased to collaborate with Okyeame Kwame on the MIG album to promote MIG good and services in all ten regions of Ghana," the letter stated.

They further informed him of his appointment as ambassador for the MIG Campaign.

"The Ministry recognises your effort in creating awareness of the Ghanaian culture globally, and your achievement on the society. In accordance with this we are honoured to make you a Made in Ghana Ambassador for the Ministry's MIG Campaign," they added.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry henceforth, will be using Okyeame Kwame's Made in Ghana song for all its MIG activities.

Elated by the news, Okyeame Kwame took to twitter to express his excitement and gratitude to the ministry.

"The Ministry of Trade just sent me a letter of approval as a made in Ghana ambassador. We are soo elated. This is proof that if you keep working hard, Your Efforts will never go unrewarded. Thanks to Ministry of Trade. I am honoured. Now let’s build MIG together. #MadeinGhana🇬🇭," he tweeted.

'Made in Ghana' which features Kidi was produced by Ebo Taylor and Dan Grahl.

It is the theme song for the yet-to-be-released 'Made in Ghana' album which talks about the pride of the country.

It mentions the need to promote the various aspect of Ghanaian culture.

According to Okyeame Kwame, who is also a UNICEF Ambassador, the purpose of the ‘Made In Ghana’ project is to inculcate a sense of national pride in Ghanaians, foster music tourism and expose indigenous music fusion.

The upcoming album 'Made in Ghana' album also features Afriyie Wutah, Kurl Songs, Kwan Pa band, Wiyaala, Yaa Yaa, Atongo Simba and Fancy Gadam.

Others are Wulomei, Feli Nuna and Kuami Eugene.

The songs represent the 10 regions and their cultures, bringing varied Ghanaian rhythms together through music, videos and paraphernalia.

Each song will be launched at a location in the region it represents.

Made in Ghana >>>> https://itunes.apple.com/cy/album/made-in-ghana-feat-kidi-single/1439317164