New Music: Nsemonee Katapila Feat. Babel x Cross B - Give Me Love(Prod. By Berna Beat)

The Leader of Katapila Records, Nsemonee Katapila teamed up with his new signed artistes, Babel and Cross B to churn out 'Give Me Love'.

As usual, the 'Wayema' composer gave out his best in this piece produced by Berna Beat.

The new additions to Katapila Records, Babel and Cross B did not disappoint as they expressed what they have through singing.

Download 'Give Me Love' by clicking on the link below...

https://goo.gl/2gPibu