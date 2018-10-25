The Leader of Katapila Records, Nsemonee Katapila teamed up with his new signed artistes, Babel and Cross B to churn out 'Give Me Love'. As usual, the 'Wayem...
New Music: Nsemonee Katapila Feat. Babel x Cross B - Give Me Love(Prod. By Berna Beat)
The Leader of Katapila Records, Nsemonee Katapila teamed up with his new signed artistes, Babel and Cross B to churn out 'Give Me Love'.
As usual, the 'Wayema' composer gave out his best in this piece produced by Berna Beat.
The new additions to Katapila Records, Babel and Cross B did not disappoint as they expressed what they have through singing.
Download 'Give Me Love' by clicking on the link below...
https://goo.gl/2gPibu