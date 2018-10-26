Movie: “Counter Trade” Premieres on Saturday

A new movie titled 'Counter Trade' will be premiered on Saturday October 27, 2018.

The movie produced by Gifty Annor Sika-Asantewaa of GKB Productions is supported by Zylofon Arts Fund.

In the movie, a gentleman who, beyond reasonable doubt is not ready to settle down with his girlfriend, gets trapped in an elevator. One thing leads to another and another man shows up.

Watch out for the twist and turns of this hilarious comedy that addresses issues of love, culture and lust.

‘Counter Trade’ features Afia Odo, Namboh, Jeffery Nortey, Riza Sackey and others.

The movie will be premiered on zylofonview.com.

Patrons in Ghana would now have the opportunity to watch the movies live on zylofonview.com with their Mobile Money payment system incorporated on the platform.