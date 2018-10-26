Papa Tinko Drops New Hit ‘Odo Kom’

Ghanaian highlife artiste Papa Tinko is back with a new music project after taking a break from the music industry.

His new album titled ‘Odo Kom’ has ten songs – all written, composed arranged and sang by him.

‘Odo Kom,’ the lead track, is a love song, with authentic Highlife and danceable instrumentation.

He also has ‘Krakra Yebedi,’ another soul inspiring track on the album. It features Reggae Artiste Shasha Marley.

Papa Tinko released his first album ‘Polom Palam’ in 2000. He travelled out of the country the following year, returned a year later and released a second album which did not see light of day.

He went back to the United Kingdom and after couple of visits back home, he decided to stay for good.

Watch ‘Odo Kom’ by Papa Tinko below:

