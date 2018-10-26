Kuami Eugene Set To Drop First Album On Dec. 15

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene has announced that his first studio album titled 'Rockstar' will be released in December 15.

The album comprises 10 danceable tracks with inspiring lyrics and good danceable beats.

His management team believes that the album when released will make an impact because the messages in the songs are very much related to everyday life issues.

The album which was produced by his record label, Lynx Entertainment, featured some of the award winning artistes.

Kuami Eugene shot his way into the limelight with his hit songs such as 'Angela' and 'Confusion.

His live performances and stagecraft recently have so far caught the attention of all music fans, as he always excites the audience with his singing skills and electrifying stagecraft.

With his music and style of play, he has been able to convince music fans to appreciate him as one of the talented young artistes in the country.

Kuami Eugene has grown to become a reliable artiste, consequently gaining prominence over some of the existing artistes making waves on the music charts.