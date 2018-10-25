Flowking Stone Raps Better Than Sarkodie

UK-based Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Akata Stone has revealed that Flowking Stone is currently the best rapper in Ghana.

Akata Stone who is out with his newest single track titled ‘Jennifer’ featured Flowking Stone in the song.

Answering a question in line with why he featured Flowking Stone in the song ,Akata Stone indicated in an exclusive interview with Hotfmonlinegh.com that though Sarkodie is a great rapper, he collaborated with Flowking Stone because he considers him the current best rapper:

“See,i must be very frank,i featured Flowking Stone because he is the best rapper currently…Yes,Sarkodie is a great rapper but Flowking Stone makes so much sense in his rap…He raps so well…He is actually the best rapper in Ghana”.Akata Stone told Hotfmonlinegh.com .

Akata Stone continued,” I have collaborated with many artistes like Patapaa and Atumpan but my collaboration with Flowking Stone is the best and I will be very surprised if we don’t win the Best Collaboration Of The Year Award at the 2019 Ghana Music Awards”,

Under the production of Carter Stone Music, ‘Jennifer’, was engineered by Chensee Beatz and crooned in mid-tempo hiplife vein.

Akata Stone, who started his music career in 2004, is well noted with hit songs such as ;Bedroom Bully,’Zobrazo,Get Your Freaky On,’Maame Hwe Remix and “Taking Over Remix ‘

Kindly listen to 'Jennifer' below

https://soundcloud.com/akata-stone/akata-stone-ft-flowking-stone-jennifer