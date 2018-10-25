modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Music News

DJ Breezy Readies Christmas Banger With Kuami Eugene, Darko Vibes And Kwesi Arthur

John Hermit
DJ Breezy Readies Christmas Banger With Kuami Eugene, Darko Vibes And Kwesi Arthur

Award winning Ghanaian producer DJ Breezy certainly stands firm as a monster hit producer after churning out multiple bangers across the continent over the past few years.

He is back again with a heavy collaboration of the hottest young acts in the nation and it's with no doubt going to pass for the ultimate Christmas 2018 jam.

Kuami Eugene, Darko Vibes and Kwesi Arthur lay their unique separate verses on the DJ Breezy produced beat which is being prepared for release early November.

This highly anticipated song is the first exclusive single to be released off DJ Breezy's upcoming "Life of a Producer (L.O.P) Album".

See exclusive photos from the video shoot below.

1025201863526 uaqctgfsrn 20181025 043352

1025201863527 g30n1r5edx 20181025 043416

1025201863533 n6iul8w331 20181025 043448

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1I WISH I WERE A LITTLE BIRD; I WISH I WERE ON THE MOUNTAIN SO THAT THE BAD BOYS CAN NEVER TROUBLE ME

By: akoaso -H-H quot-img-1
body-container-line