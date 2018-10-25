WORDS Concert 2018 slated for December 22

On Saturday , December 22, Quophi Words and 10 other artists including comedians, jugglers, musicians will wow guests with spoken word, comedy and music.

The show will take the audience on a far-out flight to outer space and back.

During the concert, Tema community members will enjoy a magical experience: they will be treated with sounds of modern and traditional chanted jazz patterns.

The WORDS CONCERT, which is an annual event shall be a platform where spoken word artists and lovers of poetry and other oral art forms, shall be converged on one stage.

According to the organizers, the rationale behind this great event is to promote oral art and comedy in Ghana.

Good music and poetry is known to have healing powers, because of its relaxing nature. The public is invited to come and relax, as they are entertained on a night they will never forget.