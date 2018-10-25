Counselor Lutterodt demands apology from Bullet's girlfriend

Not long ago there were wild speculations that Bullet has been caught in bed with Wendy Shay by the girlfriend a few weeks ago. Finally, the audio recording and some excerpts of the video has been leaked online by the aggrieved girlfriend.

In the audio, the angry girlfriend is attacking Wendy Shay physically while Wendy Shay defends herself against the attacks.

Popular radio and television relationship counselor, Reverend George Lutterodt, is in the news again, this time he is demanding an apology from Bullet’s girlfriend on behave of Ghanaians.

According to Counselor Lutterodt in an interview with KMJ on Joy Prime monitored by Agyapaonline.net she needs to apologize.

She needs to apologize to Ghanaians because Bullet is married, and that makes you an ’ashawo’. What is wrong with ‘ashawo‘ catching ‘ashawo‘ we need an apology.