modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
1 hour ago | Exclusive News

AUDIO: There is no artiste manager in Ghana, they are all opportunists - Counselor Lutterodt

Michael Agyapong Agyapa / Modern Ghana
AUDIO: There is no artiste manager in Ghana, they are all opportunists - Counselor Lutterodt

According to the controversial social commentator George Lutterodt in an interview on Joy Prime with KMJ, is no artiste manager in Ghana they are all opportunists.

"There is no artiste manager here in Ghana, they are all opportunists, greedy people chopping artiste they don't manage artiste they just sleep with them. If there is a school of managing artiste none of them will qualify", he told KMJ.

Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Michael Agyapong Agyapa News Contributor

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1you can not stepable the ntowe(balls) of a fool twice

By: jojo ba quot-img-1
body-container-line