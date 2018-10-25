According to the controversial social commentator George Lutterodt in an interview on Joy Prime with KMJ, is no artiste manager in Ghana they are all opportunists.
"There is no artiste manager here in Ghana, they are all opportunists, greedy people chopping artiste they don't manage artiste they just sleep with them. If there is a school of managing artiste none of them will qualify", he told KMJ.
AUDIO: There is no artiste manager in Ghana, they are all opportunists - Counselor Lutterodt
