"People perceive models as sexual objects"- Araba sey

During an interview with the famous model, Araba Sey on an upcoming online TV show, she mentioned a couple of challenges she faces in her line of work.

One of which in her own words were” people perceive models as sexual objects, because they have these seductive looks. A lot of guys get attracted to models and all that…”

This challenge runs through most professions but most especially the entertainment world. Most people, not only women have become victims of this incident. Highlight of it was the outburst of the most recent winner of the’ Miss Ghana’ beauty pageant Margaret Dery, she confirms this practice.

There has been many stories about producers and event organizers wanting to have their way with models before they give them any form of opportunity. This has become a big problem in the modeling field since some have to turn down big opportunities because of the string attached to it.

However some models fall prey to these business sharks just to make a living.

Towards the end of the show, she concludes by saying “… to everyone out there, especially the young ones who are looking at becoming big people, influential people, don’t be desperate.

Success is a process, you need to take your time, know exactly what you are good at doing, what you are passion about, get someone to coach you and help you grow, don’t be intimidated and pressurized by what you see on social media.

Just believe in yourself. You will get there, it’s a process…”

These words of wisdom and encouragement could also mean, that there also are good people in the industry who are willing to offer opportunities to these young models with absolutely no strings attached.

They should not hesitate to seek guidance from the good people they know and trust.

Have you ever been in a position where you have to choose between your morals and an opportunity?

Watch full interview below:

