Reynolds The Gentleman Prepares For A Musical Revolution With His ‘Sa Ma Me’ Release

Ghana-born record producer Reynolds The Gentleman is set to release a new single titled ‘Sa Ma Me‘ on November 5, 2018. “The mid-tempo groovy record serves a refreshing vibe of love to listeners,” said the artist who Self-produced the single.

Reynolds The Gentleman made the disclosure during an interview with TheAfricanDream.net in New York where the international R&B singer-songwriter, composer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist was spotted shooting a video.

“I feel it’s time I gave the fans a little something for their loyalty and patience and so ‘Sa Ma Me’ which is the Akan language expression for ‘dance for me’ in Ghana will deliver the Afrocentric spice you all know me for, and yes it will have international vibes for my diverse global fans too,” said Reynolds The Gentleman.

In 2018, the artist was featured on hit tracks by A-rated Ghanaian acts such as ‘Na You‘ by Kati G, ‘Ni Ife Mi’ by Adomaa and ‘Who You Know‘ by Yung Pabi, the latter two tracks were also produced by him. For now he is teasing existing and potential fans with the track by Yung Pabi titled ‘Who You Know‘ released October 17, 2018. Check it out in this link https://soundcloud.com/yungpabi/who-you-know

Born November 5, 1988, at Abetifi Kwahu, in Ghana, Reynolds told TheAfricanDream.net that ‘Sa Ma Me‘ is not a birthday gift to himself, but an announcement to the entertainment industry of his rebirth ever since he ventured into singing in 2017 in addition to beats production. He released his debut project ‘The Magic In The Ordinary‘ which was a 14-track project spanning diverse genres, from R&B to Ghanaian Highlife.

“It was such an honor and privilege to have featured on that project great West African acts like EFYA, M.anifest, Kyekyeku, Worlasi, Ko-Jo Cue, Cina Soul, Haywaya and Poetra Asantewa. I do music because it’s my purpose. Everything I do revolves around music – I listen to it, I live it, I breathe it and I produce it for myself and others, so it was only a matter of time for the full circle to be fully drawn.”

In 2006 Reynolds finished his high school education at Mfantsipim School in Ghana and decided to follow his passion for the arts by studying Film Sound Design at Ghana’s National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI) where he graduated in 2017. He competed in the maiden edition of GANGSTARZ in 2008 and the fifth season of Stars of The Future — two reality-TV musical shows in Ghana.

After NAFTI he hit the ground running doing what he loves, saying this is not work, it was having fun: “My dream is to see people’s lives change. Whether young or old, I want people to love more and be more positive whenever they hear or see me perform. This is an attitude also reflected in my productions, compositions, and arrangements.”

A modest Reynolds told TheAfricanDream.net in New York that “fame and money are by-products. They are secondary, but if you work hard, they will definitely come, they are however not my motivation,”said the producer who has worked with and for multi-hits music acts including EFYA and M.anifest for whom he produced ‘Love‘ and ‘Me Ne Woaa‘ respectively.

Keep an eye and both ears out for ‘Sa Ma Me‘ in the first week of November 2018 by the Afro R&B young Ghanaian musician who infuses diverse elements from across the globe. He calls his cultural fusion something which helps him sell both his African heritage and draw a diverse audience into the universality of his music.

Find him on SoundCloud as Reynolds the gentleman. Also follow him as ReynoldsTGM on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. For bookings or features, send email to his management crew using [email protected]