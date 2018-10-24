Prepare To Meet Me In Court – Yasmin Benhzadi Tells King Promise

A Dubai-based businesswoman (Yasmin Benhzadi) who claims to have invested in the career of musician King Promise has struck again.

In a sharp responds to King Promise’s press release that she “Yasmin Benhzadi” described him as “waste product” has denied the claim.

According to her, King Promise’s accusations that she called him rubbish is never true and if he (King Promise) is denying she didn’t spend $150,000 to develop his career then he leaves with her no choice than to drag him to court.

Speaking in an interview on Hitz FM she quizzed that, why would she describe a product she believes in as a waste product.

“How can I be calling him a waste product…a product I believed in… and invested so much money in?

“Did he think it was going to be for free,” Yasmin asked.

“I’m not trying to take credit for Killbeatz and his hard work for King Promise. How can you be investing in a project and expect not to get returns on the investment……I don’t have an intention to bring the boy down….my intention is to fight for my right,”

“If I wanted to bring Promise down, I would have done that a long time ago “you have to go by law”.

“Maybe Killbeatz didn’t know that he had a 360 deal with me…,” she suggested.

“We are going to meet in court…if you want to be greedy….then the only option is to go to court,” she threatened.