Trigmatic Lauds Shatta Wale on “Reign’ album success

Rapper Trigmatic has commended the SM boss “Shatta Wale” over his new milestone achievement with his “Reign” album.

Shatta Wale’s “Reign” album launched few weeks ago has made it to the Billboard’s World Album chart.

The album which is currently ranked 6th on the World Album chart is expected to get to the top three judging from it impressive purchase and streaming on the digital music stores.

It’s in line with this that the rap star heaped praises on Shatta Wale, indicating that his feat would be a win for all Ghanaian artistes on his Twitter handle.

His tweet read, “Another win for Ghana, Congrats @shattawalegh let's not sleep on this too chale. If we push this and more Ghana will win,” he wrote.