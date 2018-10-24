Josh Laryea To Win Souls with “Kharis Movement”

Ps Josh Laryea (4th right) poses with some members of Kharis after the launch

As part of his efforts to win more souls for Christ, Pastor Josh Laryea has officially launched a spiritual movement— The Kharis Movement— at a colourful ceremony at the University of Ghana campus, Legon in Accra.

The Kharis Movement is aimed at taking the gospel of Jesus Christ to the doorsteps of students at the various tertiary institutions in the country.

Speaking at the launch, Pastor Laryea said in February next year the leadership of the movement will meet at Legon to roll out its programmes, which will be held quarterly every year.

“All we seek to do is to build a collaborative force as Joel prophesied about the end time army ready to take our nation and the world at large for Jesus,” he said.

The 'Aseda Nka Onyame' hitmaker added, “The church has lost focus; we have lost directions just like the Galatians churches. We preach self-condemnation and not the liberty of the Spirit. We preach righteousness by effort and not as a gift of God.

“We preach materialistic temporal value and not Spiritual and internal values. We preach greed and manipulation and not contentment and love. We preach that the measure of success is not different from the secular one. If the people have lost focus, we have made it so.”

Pastor Gilbert Osei of Yachal House and Apostle Francis Kodua of Christ Life Kingdom Ministries, USA, graced the well attended event.