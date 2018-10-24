2018 GOWA Awards: Top Nigerian Artistes To Thrill Fans

Two celebrated Nigerian artistes have been invited to perform at the maiden edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA), organisers have disclosed.

The ceremony, which is slated for Friday, November 30, 2018 at Alisa Hotel in Accra, will also witness performances from Klala, Sɛfa GH, Efe Keyz, Daht Gyal, Elorm GH and a host of others.

DJ Paapa Bills and Mercury Quaye have also been invited to entertain patrons who will have the opportunity to grace the event.

The event is expected to attract a number of important personalities, including politicians, celebrities and a section of the stakeholders in the creative industry.

According to the organisers (ASKOF Productions), the names of the Nigerian and the local artistes will also be unveiled at a press conference slated for November 16 at the GOWA secretariat in Accra.

Peter Richie and Gloria Safo will be the MCs for the event.

The awards night will confer honours on Ghanaian women who have contributed to the growth of the country in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and showbiz.

The maiden edition of the awards scheme promises to be an unforgettable and exciting experience for all the invited guests.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ASKOF Productions, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, hinted that the planning committee is working tirelessly to ensure that only deserving winners will receive awards without any interference.

Some of the nominees include Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Ohemaa Woyeje, Yvonne Okoro, Afia Pokua, Yvonne Nelson, Maame Serwah and a host of others.

Tickets to the awards are currently selling at GH¢20 and GH¢50 and available at Joy FM, Multi TV, Angel TV, Happy FM, Airport Shell and Baatsonaa Filling Station.