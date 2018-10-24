Lydia Forson Drops Thrilling pictures on Birthday

Ghanaian movie personality, Lydia Forson, has released some thrilling photograph on her birthday.

The actress who looks gorgeous, stunning, beautiful and above all sexy in her recent social media post has thanked God for adding another year to her life.

She shared her excitement on her twitter handle read post, “I haven’t felt this happy at peace and more alive than I do today, It’s all I could ask for on my birthday. So today, no long brofo- I’m just celebrating how sokyeeeeeee I look and feel. She wrote

see photos here: