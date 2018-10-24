modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Celebrities Birthday

Lydia Forson Drops Thrilling pictures on Birthday

Modernghana.com
Ghanaian movie personality, Lydia Forson, has released some thrilling photograph on her birthday.

The actress who looks gorgeous, stunning, beautiful and above all sexy in her recent social media post has thanked God for adding another year to her life.

She shared her excitement on her twitter handle read post, “I haven’t felt this happy at peace and more alive than I do today, It’s all I could ask for on my birthday. So today, no long brofo- I’m just celebrating how sokyeeeeeee I look and feel. She wrote

see photos here:

1024201811842 vbqduhgtsn miss forson

1024201811850 txobrfdq5l miss1

1024201811857 m6itl8w331 forson

