Video: Wizkid, Tiwa Savage Crushes Internet with “Fever”

Nigerian music star, Wizkid has released the music video of his hit song “Fever” featuring songstress Tiwa Savage.

Eyes are popping over an open display of affection by top Nigerian stars Wizkid and Tiwa Savage in newly released music video.

The video which got music diva Tiwa Savage playing Wizkid’s lover has raised eyebrows as they shared romantic moments in an interesting way.

