Bulldog Replies Iwan over heavy “curses”

Artistes manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, aka Bulldog has reacted to curses rained on him by his former artiste Iwan.

His comment comes after dancehall artiste Iwan took to his social media platform to invoke curses on him for allegedly ruining his music career.

Iwan’s tweet reads, “God will punish you Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson”.

Meanwhile, the Head of A & R at Zylofon Music, “Bulldog” has explained that he holds no grudge against his former artiste Iwan.

Addressing the issue on Joy FM he said “I want to tell him that he is not cursed. God is my friend and God has not cursed him, I’m cool with Iwan and you cannot sabotage anybody you are in good terms with.”

“I wish Iwan well…I bless him. I will never curse him,” Bulldog said.