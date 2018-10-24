Juliet Ibrahim Finally Confirms Break-up Rumours

Elegant Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has finally confirmed break-up rumours with her Nigeria lover, Iceberg Slim.

The movie icon who after months of break-up rumours with her lover has kept mute on the issue has finally come out to explain what really happened.

The actress in an interview on Joy FM confirmed she’s no longer with her Nigerian partner “Iceberg Slim” but failed to explain the reason behind their break-up.

“The thing is we don’t want to go for anybody, I carried myself. When you are in love, you do crazy things and things happen and you move on,”

The ‘Four Play’ actress refused to address allegations that she left Iceberg because he cheated.

“I don’t know because they say and I hear all sorts of things but people close to me know what happened. I wouldn’t say because no matter what I respect the people that I have been with. We broke up on a mutual term,” she said.