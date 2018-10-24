Shatta’s ‘Reign’ Album Set Record; Ranked 6 on World Album Chart

Just a few days after its release, Shatta Wale’s ‘Reign’ album has made it to Billboard’s World Album chart.

The song is number 6 is the chart.

His entry into the chart may have been informed by the impressive showing of the ‘Reign’ album on digital platforms.

How long the song stays on the chart would be determined by the number of purchases and streams on these digital music stores.

The ‘Reign’ album has 17 songs including ‘Wonders,’ ‘Caesar,’ ‘Amount,’ ‘Sister Sister,’ ‘Don’t Baby My Baby,’ among others.

On 13th October, 2018, Shatta Wale held a mega concert at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

More than 18, 000 music fans thronged the Dome to support the Dance hall artiste at the launch.