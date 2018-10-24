Sherifa Gunu Performs At SACS Musical Concert

‘Kelewele’ hitmaker and multiple award-winning Afro Soul Singer Sherifa Gunu put up one of the most amazing performances ever to be staged at the Accra International Conference Centre during this year’s South Africa Cultural Season musical concert on Friday,October 19.

South Africa’s cultural season is an annual event to promote regional integration and to support efforts towards the expansion of trade of Africa’s cultural goods and services through the Department of Arts and Culture in collaborations with the South African Embassy, and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

This year’s cultural season, which was the first time South Africa has presented a programme, also marked the centenary of Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu.

The one week-long programme which commenced from October 15 to October 20 was celebrated through music, dance, fashion and design, exhibition, craft, mural and other cultural expressions.

The musical concert which climaxed the cultural season was headlined by South African group Makifizolo.

But the artiste who took the whole auditorium by storm with world-class performance is Sherifa Gunu.

Clad in amazing African apparel, at the time when the enthusiasm in the auditorium was down, Sherifa Guru who spent 30 minutes on stage, restarted the entire ceremony by getting everyone singing and dancing to her popular tunes like ‘Kriti Soya’,Biigno,and ‘Mama Africa’.

The most emotional part of Sherifa Gunu’s electrifying performance was when she took a break to pay tribute to late world icons;Nelson Mandela(Former President of South Africa) and Kofi Annan(Former UN Secretary General).

Sherifa Gunu who is currently promoting her newest single track ‘Kelewele’ was really the best performer on the night.

Her combination with the dancers, technic on the microphone, and her interaction with the patrons including the Deputy Minister of Tourism Arts and Culture, Dr. Idi Ziblim and South Africa’s Deputy Minister for Arts and Culture, Ms Maggie Makhotso Sotyu was pure class.

Most patrons from South Africa who spoke with Razzonline.com after the event were surprised Sherifa Gunu is from Ghana.

According to them she reminded them so much of late South African legend Brenda Nokuzola Fassie– an anti-apartheid Afropop singer.

Other artistes who also performed on the night apart from Sherifa Gunu and Makifizolo include:Amandzeba Nat Brew Citron Khumalo, Zwai Bala, Mbuso Khoza, Brenda Mtambo

Kindly watch excerpts of Sherifa Gunu’s performance below