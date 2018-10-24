modernghana logo

Music: Macho Rapper - Peace of Advices ft Shawers Ebiem (mixed by. Shawers Ebiem)

Tema based rapper , Macho Rapper is out with another banging tune dubbed ” Peace of Advices ” .

The song features Shawers Ebiem and it is a ‘peace’ of advice to Sarkodie and Shatta Wale to smoke the peace pipe .

The rapper wades into the ongoing ‘beef’ between the two top artistes as he calls for peace and unity among them.

Macho rapper used the instrumentals or sounds from Sarkodie’s diss song to Shatta Wale , ” My Advice ‘.

Macho rapper comes back stronger with this creative piece and trust me you are going to love it .

Listen , Download and Share :
https://soundcloud.com/machorapper/peace-of-advices-ft-shawers-ebiem-mixed-by-shawers-

