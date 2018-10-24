Reason why Ghanian movies not gaining international recognition

Akosua Sekyibea Agyewodin has revealed in an interview the reason Ghanaian movies are yet to get the much-needed recognition from global.

According to the host of Midmorning at Accra based Ahotor FM, the major reason is that most of the movies do not have as much local language content as required to enter the Foreign Film categories at most of the world’s biggest award shows. She revealed this while speaking with Lark Gh on Lark TV.

“We need to understand what this category is about and the criteria for entry. Movies in this category are expected to have rich cultural elements which must reflect in the language, story, music and all other elements present in the film”.

“Although, things are getting better now, hopefully, will get a slot soon. The right film must have at least 51% local language content to be accepted into the Foreign Language Film category”. she said.