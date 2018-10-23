AdeKid & Jay Smith drop xmas banger with Kelvynboy

AdeKid & Jay Smith have entered the Ghanaian music scene with a banger titled ‘’Roll It' featuring BHIM Nation prince - Kelvyn Boy.

AdeKid & Jay Smith song has been certified the official hit song for Christmas celebrations this year by Possigee and a few industry players.

AdeKid & Jay Smith voices are beautifully demonstrated in the way they blend dancehall, Afro Pop and R& B in ‘Roll It’.

Both are artistes signed onto Smith Entertainment.

AdeKid & Jay Smith want to take his music to the world and represent Ghana on major international stages worldwide.

Watch out for AdeKid & Jay Smith.

Soundcloud link - https://soundcloud.com/ghanamusicradio/adekid-jay-smith-roll-it-ft-kelvynboy

Embed Soundcloud link

YouTube link - https://youtu.be/pVOiYvgt-F0