Akesse Brempong Drops New Single ‘Hosanna to the King’

‘No Weed’ singer, Akesse Brempong has released a new song titled ‘Hosanna to the King.’

Recorded live at the Kumasi City Mall, ‘Hosanna to the King’ is a song of worship reminiscent of Jesus' triumphant entry into Jerusalem.

Hosanna which means 'Save Oh King' in Hebrew, is a declaration of Jesus as the Messiah.

Akesse Brempong in this hymn-like rendition, draws his audience into deep worship and the declaration of Jesus as the King who is mighty to save.

‘Hosanna to the King’ is a single taken off his upcoming KUMASI CITY LIVE album.

The author of Crazy Love, Closer, God is Working, and Roar, is a Ghanaian gospel recording artiste who shot into the limelight at the early stages of his recording career with his hit single CRAZY LOVE in 2014.

Affectionately called “The Lion”, Akesse Brempong is well known for his fusion of reggae and gospel sounds, his unique vocal delivery and his prolific songwriting earning him many local and international awards. He has two albums to his credit, SONGS IN THE NIGHT and WEST HILLS LIVE.

The song is available on Aftown, iTunes, YouTube and all major digital platforms for purchase and

streaming from 23rd October, 2018.