Yvonne Okoro Chalks Huge Success In Fitness Journey

Yvonne Okoro chalks huge success in her weight loss drive as she sheds 12 kg in just a month!

The excited Ghanaian actress shared her achievement with fans detailing where she started from and where she has gotten to in her weight transformation journey.

“…Started at 88kg now 76kg after about a month and some change..12kg gone ..Bye Felicia..So proud of myself..4kg to Go..Thanks to @skinfidence_gh for helping lose all that fat..,” she said in her post on Instagram.

It would be recalled that the actress caused a stir on social media last month after a photo she took at Miss Universe 2018 event revealed massive weight gain.

A development which sparked pregnancy rumours which turned out to be untrue.

Now, Miss Okoro admits she 12 kg lighter, feeling fabulous already and looks forward to lose more weight to stay fit.

See her post below:

