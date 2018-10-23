Video: Kyei Mensah Out With “Nyame Bekyere”

The gospel music community has welcomed a new entrant Kyei Mensah, who is out with a single titled ‘Nyame Bekyere.’

Sampled from an old traditional gospel song, Kyei adds a modern feel to the song as he talks about being steadfast in the Lord and believing that he will provide one’s needs.

The message is carried on the wings of powerful instrumentation.

‘Nyame Bekyere’ was unveiled at Cuppa Cappuccino, Airport Residential Area on Saturday, October 20, 2018.

Currently signed on to Pitch Bend Music for five years, Kyei Mensah is into inspirational and gospel music.

The singer and songwriter who has an R&B and soul orientation to his delivery, has gained a huge visibility on most social media platforms.

He has shared stages with Gospel greats like Joe Mettle, Nathaniel Bassey, Preye and Jeshrun Okyere.

Kyei Mensah is the son of veteran sound engineer and also the owner and founder of Fredyma Studios.

The official video of which is produced and directed by Stanley Adjetey, CEO of Pitch Bend Music.