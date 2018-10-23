AUCC Introduces Creative Arts Course

The African University College of Communication (AUCC) has introduced new courses in Creative Arts scheduled to begin in November this year.

The AUCC School of Creative Arts will run seven short courses and over 50 modules as a certificate course whilst registration processes for degree courses are underway to start next year.

Prof. Kojo Yankah, the founder of AUCC who inaugurated the school, said the new block has a 600 sitting capacity auditorium and a theatre with an ultra-modern recording studio.

“It also has a centre for languages where students can learn certified languages like French, English, Hausa, Swahili and Ga among other Ghanaian languages,” he said.

Prof. Yankah said culture and creative arts is one of the most lucrative industries in the world, with Asia Pacific leading with about one third of the 34 per cent of the market, followed by Europe, North America and Africa.

He said there is so much talent in Ghana, especially when one considers how the 'Kente' cloth is designed, adding that “AUCC has chosen subjects that are job or professional related to make students independent after completing school.”

Prof. Margaret Crabbe, the president of AUCC, pointed out that it is necessary to give students training with employable skills and that the components of creative arts would give direct employment.

“AUCC encourages people to discover themselves when they know the true value to give to society,” she said.