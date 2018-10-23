Video: Strongman Burner Drops “Undefined”

Ghanaian rap sensation, Osei Kwaku Vincent, popularly known as Strongman Burner has released yet another hit tune dubbed “Undefined”.

The Sarkcess music signee has proven in his latest music video “Undefined” why he is the best rapper in Ghana.

Strongman drops some heavy bars and proves some his known versatility on the track which was produced by Unda beat.

The video of the songs was directed by Mr. Twist.

