Confirmed: Shatta Wale Not The Only Musician On iTunes Essentials

There's a debate currently going on on social media regarding Shatta Wale's essentials created on iTunes by Apple Music.

The new achievement comes after he dropped his 'Reign' album on October 13. The album has dominated the Ghanaian iTunes charts within the first week of release but failed to dominate the world chart.

Shatta Wale's essentials playlist is made up of 18 old and new songs, lasting 1 hour. Three of the singles off his 'Reign' album were listed in the essentials.

This is a great achievement by the self-acclaimed 'King of Ghana Dancehall'. It proves he is sort of certified by the world's most popular music distribution and streaming platform.

However, some of his fans have taken advantage of his achievement to spread lies.

On Tuesday, a fan claimed he is the first Ghanaian artiste to have an essential playlist and unfortunately, Shatta Wale shared the news on his official Facebook page.

This created a hot debate, with the majority of commentators bashing him for spreading lies.

So, Pulse.com.gh dug into iTunes to find out the truth about Shatta Wale's latest achievement and per our findings, the 'Kpuu Kpaa' hitmaker isn't the first Ghanaian musician to achieve this feat.

There are five artistes aside from Shatta Wale with essential playlists.

Music group R2Bees, BET Award-winning rapper Sarkodie, gospel star Sonnie Badu, rapper M.anifest and afrobeats star Fuse ODG have essential playlist created by Apple Music.

This means Shatta Wale is not the first Ghanaian artiste to achieve this feat.

iTunes Essentials, a playlist created by Apple Music, takes advantage of the flexibility of single-song sales by creating make-shift compilation albums. M.anifest Essentials

R2Bees Essentials

Sonnie Badu Essentials

Sarkodie Essentials

Fuse ODG Essentials