Gyan On Why He Named Son After Floyd Mayweather

Ghana’s Black Stars skipper, Asamoah Gyan, has finally opened up on why he named his son after popular American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jnr.

According to the footballer cum musician, Mayweather is one of the most successful boxers of all time and apart from what he has achieved as a boxer, he also admires his character.

He further added that, Mayweather as a person who always speaks the truth even though it might seem unconformable to others.

“Floyd Mayweather is my role model and it is because of him I named my son Floyd Gyan.

Floyd Mayweather speaks the truth and when he does, people don’t understand him and publicly chastise him.

“But these people are hypocrites because in their quite time when they reflect about what he has said, they end up agreeing to what he said or did”.

Asamoah Gyan has three boys namely Fredrick Gyan, Raphael Gyan and Floyd Gyan.