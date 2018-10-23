Christianity is No joke – Efia Odo Confesses

Movie star cum TV Presenter, Efia Odo, has spoken for the first about “Christianity” months after giving her life to Christ.

The actress who dominated social media for sharing semi-nude photos says she has turned her back on the world.

According to her she came to her senses after the sudden demise of music diva Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng known in showbiz circles as Ebony Reigns.

The bubbly actress who claims to have surrendered to God entirely revealed that she been praying and fasting for months.

She added that her new experience in the faith has proven her wrong about the Christian walk as it’s “harder than” she thought.

She explained that her encounter with Jesus Christ hasn’t been rosy as she expected.

“When I was in my early 20s…I played Sonnie Badu’s ‘Covenant Keeping God’ in my room after watching a sermon by Juanita Bynum. I started praying…The Holy Spirit took over…I started speaking in tongues. I just heard a voice saying ‘I am with you’. Nobody touched me,” she disclosed in an interview on ‘This Is Gospel’ on Hitz FM.

“It felt like I was lukewarm. My flesh and spirit were in a battle,” she told Franky 5, host of the show.

“I am in love with Him but I am struggling. To live in this world that we live in now and to be a pure Christian, worshipping God in spirit and in truth is not something that is so easy to do,” Efia Odo added.