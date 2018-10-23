Yasmin Behzadi’s $150K Claim “Ridiculous” – King Promise

Ghanaian artiste King Promise has broken silence on allegations made by Dubai-based businesswoman, Yasmin Behzadi, that he has been ungrateful to her.

In a statement released by King Promise’s management, he explained why he abandoned the woman.

He stated that he severed his work relationship with Yasmin because he was constricted by clauses that made him look like a ‘puppet.’

Yasmin recently claimed he she invested huge sums of money into King Promise’s music career but he neglected her when he got into the limelight and does give her credit in his success story.

Obviously peeved by this, she threatened to take King Promise to court for making her investment a waste.

The woman who is noted for being behind Sarkodie's clothing line, Sark Collection, told Andy Dosty of Hitz FM on Friday that after signing King Promise, she made him change his name from Boy P to King Promise.

She also set up YB Records to help project his music brand.

To cap it all, she spent $150,000 on music video shoots in Dubai and otehr promotional expenses.

However, King Promise has mentioned in her statement that Yasmin’s decision to spend any high amount of money on him was born out of her own profligate lifestyle.

“Her claims of spending $150,000 was due to her own unilateral decisions and luxurious lifestyles, even if she indeed has spent that much,” he stated.

Read the full statement below:

Our attention has been drawn to a series of allegations made by one Yasmin Behzadi against Gregory Promise Bortey Newman popularly known as, King Promise.

It is not our interest to engage in public spats of exchanges with Yasmin Behzadi, but what we seek to do is merely to clarify the issues as put out by her in order to bring some form of closure.

King Promise worked with Yasmin Behzadi and Producer Ced Solo on an EP which was titled ‘African King” in 2014. The first single of that EP was ‘No Problems’ as rightly stated by her. King Promise being a creative person was stifled and restricted from working and producing music under the EP.

There were countless times King Promise was refused from working on features with artistes because Yasmin had issues with them. He became a puppet under the contract with Yasmin. As a businesswoman, Yasmine should know that returns on investments don't come right after investments are made especially in the music business.

It takes a while for these investments to mature. She asked for profits a month after the release of ‘Thank God’ which was produced by Killbeatz in 2016. Killbeatz explained the nature of music business to her which she neglected. Her claims of spending $150,000 was due to her own unilateral decisions and luxurious lifestyles, even if she indeed has spent that much.

Yasmin gave up along the line when her financial expectations were not being met, to the extent of calling King Promise ‘a waste product’. It was at this point that Killbeatz, signed King Promise onto his Legacy Life Entertainment Label and started everything at fresh. Killbeatz enlightened King Promise about the music business and supported him into releasing all his hit songs till date.

These include but not limited to, ‘Double Trouble’, ‘Oh Yeah’, ‘Hey Sexy’, ‘Selfish’.

It is instructive to note that Yasmin has not invested a dime in any of King Promise’ recent projects(Songs) and so her claim of spending $150000 is preposterous and smacks of an individual with the intent to reap what she has not sown.

King Promise is forever grateful for what Yasmine did for him in his early days of experimenting with music and still sees her as a big sister.

Thank you.