Citi’s AJ Sarpong Dazzles @ Glitz Africa Fashion Week

Radio and television personality, AJ Sarpong strutted her stuff on the runway at the 2018 Glitz Africa Fashion Week.

At the programme which was held over the weekend, the Citi TV presenter who wore a long white gown, elegantly modelled for fashion label ‘About That Curvy Life.’

#AboutThatCurvyLife collective is a movement which was started by Nigerian lifestyle journalist, Latasha Ngube to empower the African curvy community.

With her suave gait, she received a rapturous applause from the audience who looked on as she walked the runway.

Other showbiz personalities who walked the runway at this year’s Glitz Africa Fashion Week were actress Lydia Forson and Tracy Sarkcess, wife of rapper Sarkodie, Ophelia Crossland, among others.

Glitz Africa Fashion Week is produced by Glitz Africa, a Pan-African brand that embraces Lifestyle, Fashion, Wellness & Trends of the new African Global Citizen.

GAFW brought together esteemed industry players and fashion enthusiasts to interact in a fun-packed weekend at the plush Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra from 18th October to 21st October, 2018.

GAFW presents the perfect opportunity to meet fab designers across Africa showcasing their collections, models, fashionistas, celebrities and influencers in an atmosphere of glitz, fashion and style.

AJ Sarpong, also host of Brunch in the Citi on Citi 97.3 FM, is an events MC and voice over artist.