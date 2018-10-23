modernghana logo

1 hour ago | Celebrity

Nana Ama McBrown Stuns In New Photos

Ghanaian movie personality, Nana Ama McBrown Mensah has released an eye-catching photograph and fans are crushing on her.

The elegant Kumawood actress after sharing her amazing snapshot has got social media talking about her.

The actress who is rumoured to pregnant keeps crushing the internet with more and more thrilling pictures.

She shared a post on her Instagram wall urging her followers to always put their trust in God.

Her post read, “When God is holding your light No one can stop your Shine.

