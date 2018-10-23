Wendy Shay Details Her Racism Experience Growing Up In Germany

Young and upcoming artiste, Wendy Shay has detailed her racism experience while growing up in Germany.

The controversial musician who made an appearance on Celebrity Fanzone on GH One TV revealed some very troubling experiences she encountered as a black girl growing up Germany; bringing to the fore the issue of racism which is still widespread in certain parts of the world.

Wendy Shay shared an experience of how she suffered racism while on public transport in Germany. This, she argued helped her become very conscious of her Ghanaian roots, which stirred her passion to portray her Ghanaian heritage.

Despite the negative experience she encountered, Wendy Shay is determined to organize a major concert in Stuttgart where she grew up.

“My homecoming concert is going to be in Germany. My colleagues back in Germany have shown me a lot of support. I think next year would be an appropriate time for the concert,” she stated.

Check out her full interview below:

