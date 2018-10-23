Yasmin Benhzadi Described Me As “Waste Product” – King Promise

Ghanaian sensational singer, Gregory Bortey, aka King Promise has brushed aside claims by Yasmin Benhzadi, that she spent $150,000 to develop his music career.

It all started when Yasmin Benhzadi, a Dubai-based businesswoman was reported to have alleged that she spent $150,000 on King Promise to develop his music talent.

“After signing him and helping change his name from Boy P to King Promise, I set up YB Records to help push King Promise’s music, spent in excess of $150,000 on high budget music video shoots in Dubai, traveling expenses, luxury cars, Hollywood producers and promotions,” Yasmin said in an interview with Accra-based Hitz FM.

Meanwhile, the CCTV music fame has responded to Yasmin’s $150,000 claims through his management.

“It was at this point that Killbeatz signed King Promise onto his Legacy Life Entertainment Label and started everything afresh, Killbeatz enlightened King Promise about the music business and supported him into releasing all his hit songs till date, these include ‘Double Trouble’, ‘Oh Yeah’, ‘Hey Sexy’ and ‘Selfish,’” the statement explained.

“It is instructive to note that Yasmin has not invested a dime in any of King Promise’s recent projects (songs) and, so, her claim of spending $150,000 is preposterous and smacks of an individual with the intent to reap what she has not sown,” the statement added.