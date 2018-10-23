Azali - An Epic Movie On Child Labour Premieres Friday On UG Campus

All roads lead to the Bank of Ghana auditorium, the University of Ghana on Friday, October 27, 2018 as we match to witness the premiere of Azali - A movie on Child Labour and Streetism.

AZALI is a Ghanaian movie in Dagbani, Twi and English, which seeks to expose the dangers of Child labour, child abuse, streetism and child marriage across Africa.

The story is centred on AMINA, a 14-year-old girl and a native of Northern Ghana with a great future. The prospects of Amina's beautiful future was put on a crossroad with her mother having to make a grave choice of marrying Amina to a much older man or sending her off to work in Burkina Faso - a neighbouring country. She chooses the latter.

Amina together with the other victims are rescued and sent to an Orphanage for resettlement to their various homes, but by some cruel twist of fate, Amina follows some child veterans of the home to Accra in search of a better life. Faced with hopelessness ones again, will Amina find her way home?

Watch this exciting, thrilling Ghanaian production by Kwabena Gyansah on Friday, October 26, 2018, at the Bank of Ghana auditorium, University of Ghana, just opposite the Volta hall.

The premiere comes in two shows. The first show starts at 7pm and the second at 9pm. Tickets sell at GH¢30.00 and GH¢ 20.00 for students with ID.

Some Stars featured in this movie include: Asana Alhassan, Adjetey Anang, Akorfa Edjeani, Ama K. Abebrese, Peter Ritchie, Mohammed Hafiz, Emmanuel Nii Quaye among others. This movie is a must-watch! A riveting story portraying the true plight of the African Child.

Grab your advance Tickets: 0240469641 or 0200257502. Let's meet there on Friday!

Watch the trailer below:


